Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $219.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.67.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.74. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

