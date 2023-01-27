TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 6.1% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.94. 247,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 285,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

TORM Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of -201.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter.

TORM Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.71%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 7,393.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 39.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.