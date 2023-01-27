Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Update

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPDKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

