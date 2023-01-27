Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $1.32. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 383,865 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Top Ships Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.