Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $1.32. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 383,865 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.