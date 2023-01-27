Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.47

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.44 billion and approximately $39.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00010687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.45186741 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $39,407,683.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

