Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TKGSY. Citigroup downgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

