Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Times Neighborhood Stock Performance

TNHDF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

