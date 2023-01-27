Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in January

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Times Neighborhood Stock Performance
TNHDF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
About Times Neighborhood
