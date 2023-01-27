Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.81 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $1,896.20 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00398144 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.85 or 0.27946742 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590996 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01545158 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,967.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.