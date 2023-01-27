Threshold (T) Price Up 141.8% This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 141.8% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $550.12 million and $621.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05697632 USD and is up 17.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $682,498,314.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

