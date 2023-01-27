Threshold Price Tops $0.0483 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $483.49 million and $294.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 119.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,482,744,221.516924 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.05487307 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $363,022,390.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

