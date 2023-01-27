Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.05. 32,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 55,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Thorne HealthTech in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.42 million for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Articles

