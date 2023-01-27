Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.83

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$147.83 and traded as high as C$159.37. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$158.03, with a volume of 443,947 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$147.97. The company has a market cap of C$75.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total value of C$169,392.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. Insiders have sold a total of 2,784 shares of company stock valued at $414,645 in the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

