THG (LON:THG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.85).

THG Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.36. The company has a market capitalization of £742.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

