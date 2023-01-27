ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

Shares of THMO opened at $4.00 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($3.15). The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 290.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

