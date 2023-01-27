Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.