The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 62.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 336.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 496,322 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $50.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,487.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

