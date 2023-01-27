The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $87,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

