The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Up 175.6% in January

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 175.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSTGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of RSTGF remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

