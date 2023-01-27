The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.37

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.37 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 38.54 ($0.48). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 2,157,361 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.50 ($0.75).
The Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The firm has a market cap of £283.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Recommended Stories
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.