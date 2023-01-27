The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

