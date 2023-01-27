The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.