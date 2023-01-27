The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
