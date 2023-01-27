The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $150.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

