The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The InterGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

The InterGroup stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.