The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.24. 695,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,530. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.