The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.07

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as low as $4.00. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 9,697 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,660.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,963 shares of company stock worth $527,696. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

