The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.