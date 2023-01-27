The Goldman Sachs Group Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $436.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $436.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $39.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.48. 1,983,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.32. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $431.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

