The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $68.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 1,257.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

