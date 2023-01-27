The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €114.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €98.14 ($106.67) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.16. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($79.87).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

