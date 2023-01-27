The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

GGZ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.