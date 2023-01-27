The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
GGZ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.