The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,200 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 104,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBMS. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group cut First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in First Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

