The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

FBMS stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 478.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

