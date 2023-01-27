The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
First Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
FBMS stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 478.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
