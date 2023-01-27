The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after buying an additional 191,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $273.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.