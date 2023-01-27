The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,667,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 7.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $407,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,299 shares of company stock worth $47,598,960 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. 1,764,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,811,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

