The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 3,656,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,248. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

