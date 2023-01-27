Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $103.67 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 332.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

