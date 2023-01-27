Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.
Teradyne Stock Performance
NASDAQ TER opened at $103.67 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 332.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.