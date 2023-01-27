Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
ATUUF stock remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
About Tenaz Energy
