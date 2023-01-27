Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

ATUUF stock remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.