Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TENB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

