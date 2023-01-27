Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Down 26.8% in January

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 189,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telesat by 376.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Telesat during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Telesat during the second quarter worth $195,000.

Telesat Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $138.07 million during the quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

