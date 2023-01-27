Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 926.2% in January

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 926.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 60,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Telenor ASA

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

