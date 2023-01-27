Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.37-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $420.78. 27,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,624. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

