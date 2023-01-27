Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share.
TDY opened at $426.62 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.08.
Several research firms have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
