Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $426.62 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.08.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.