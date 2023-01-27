Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
Tectonic Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Tectonic Financial Price Performance
Shares of TECTP stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $10.80.
About Tectonic Financial
Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tectonic Financial (TECTP)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.