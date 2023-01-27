TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) President Sells $36,847.50 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TechTarget Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,962,000 after acquiring an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

