TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.57 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.57 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

