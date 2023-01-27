TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.57 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.
TEL stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76.
In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
