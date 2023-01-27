TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.