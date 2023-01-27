TD Securities Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$175.00

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.64.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock traded up C$2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$144.70. 116,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$526,105,898.95. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,105,898.95. Insiders have sold 105,768 shares of company stock worth $14,128,941 over the last quarter.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

