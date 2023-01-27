TD Securities Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$175.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.64.
TFII stock traded up C$2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$144.70. 116,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.94.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
