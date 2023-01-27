TD Securities Downgrades VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FORA. Eight Capital cut their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Stock Performance

TSE:FORA opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.