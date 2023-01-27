TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,356 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,439,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,356 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Waste Connections worth $744,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.34. 278,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,678. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.