TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,842,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,727 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $963,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 321,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,001. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.